This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

theScore Bet mobile sportsbook launches in Iowa

17th February 2021 8:54 am GMT

US sports betting technology provider Bet.Works and partner Score Media and Gaming have launched theScore Bet mobile sportsbook in Iowa.

The launch extends the existing partnership between the companies to a fourth US state following launches in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana.

theScore Bet enters Iowa’s regulated sports betting market via the previously announced multi-state agreement with Penn National Gaming.

“We are delighted to yet again assist our valued partner, theScore, through its launch in another North American jurisdiction,” said Bet.Works CEO David Wang. “We are confident that our platform technology and theScore’s fusion of sports media and gaming will prove a compelling and popular offering among Iowan sports bettors.

“Bet.Works looks forward to supporting theScore as it continues to build its presence in the vibrant North American sports betting market.”

theScore founder and CEO John Levy commented: “We are thrilled to launch theScore Bet in another new market and introduce our acclaimed mobile sportsbook to fans across Iowa, utilizing Bet.Works’ suite of technology services. We thank David and his team for their continued efforts as we expand to our fourth state.”

Bet.Works is in the process of being acquired by Bally’s Corporation, following an agreement last November.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TOR:SCR) closed 5.43 per cent lower at CAD$5.05 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bally's Corporation Bet.Works Iowa Penn National Gaming Score Media and Gaming Sports Betting theScore Bet United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Bally’s strengthens sports offering with SportCaller acquisition

Bally’s expands into fantasy sports with Monkey Knife Fight acquisition

Bally’s partners Elite Casino Resorts for Iowa mobile sportsbook launch

Bally’s Corporation to acquire US sportsbook provider Bet.Works for $125m

theScore Bet continues US expansion with Indiana launch

Bet.Works powers new SSBTs at Colorado’s Red Dolly Casino

theScore launches mobile sportsbook app in New Jersey

theScore gains approval to offer mobile sports betting in New Jersey

Bet.Works strengthens team with sportsbook veteran Jay Rood

Bet.Works partners GeoComply for geolocation services

Bet.Works appoints Marc Brody as head of business development

Bet.Works appoints Quinton Singleton as chief operating officer

Bet.Works names Laila Mintas as chair of advisory board

theScore partners Monmouth Park for NJ mobile sportsbook launch

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic