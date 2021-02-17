theScore Bet mobile sportsbook launches in Iowa

US sports betting technology provider Bet.Works and partner Score Media and Gaming have launched theScore Bet mobile sportsbook in Iowa.

The launch extends the existing partnership between the companies to a fourth US state following launches in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana.

theScore Bet enters Iowa’s regulated sports betting market via the previously announced multi-state agreement with Penn National Gaming.

“We are delighted to yet again assist our valued partner, theScore, through its launch in another North American jurisdiction,” said Bet.Works CEO David Wang. “We are confident that our platform technology and theScore’s fusion of sports media and gaming will prove a compelling and popular offering among Iowan sports bettors.

“Bet.Works looks forward to supporting theScore as it continues to build its presence in the vibrant North American sports betting market.”

theScore founder and CEO John Levy commented: “We are thrilled to launch theScore Bet in another new market and introduce our acclaimed mobile sportsbook to fans across Iowa, utilizing Bet.Works’ suite of technology services. We thank David and his team for their continued efforts as we expand to our fourth state.”

Bet.Works is in the process of being acquired by Bally’s Corporation, following an agreement last November.

Shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TOR:SCR) closed 5.43 per cent lower at CAD$5.05 per share in Toronto Tuesday.