Gaming Intelligence
Genius Sports agrees multi-state data partnership with WynnBET

17th February 2021 9:08 am GMT

Digital sports content provider Genius Sports has signed a multi-state official data partnership in the US with Wynn Resorts’ online sportsbook brand WynnBET.

Genius will supply WynnBET with its LiveData and LiveTrading services, powering in-game betting experiences across Wynn's online operations in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan, with more states expected to follow.

The agreement includes Genius’ official NASCAR solution, which will enable WynnBET to offer more than 15 in-race bet-types throughout the 2021 Cup Series, starting with the Daytona 500.

The new partnership also includes Genius’ official data content for a range of international leagues, including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Euroleague basketball and German Bundesliga.

“Along with its broad market-access and nationally-recognizable brand name, Genius is an ideal partner to enhance WynnBET’s expanding online sportsbook and in-game betting offering,” said Genius Sports Genius Sports Chief Commercial Officer Jack Davison

“With growing numbers of states introducing online betting regulation, in-game handle is quickly rising - and WynnBET recognizes the direct engagement and revenue benefits of official data in this landscape.”

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NSQ:WYNN) closed 3.03 per cent higher at $121.42 per share in New York Tuesday. Shares in special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group Inc. II (NYS:DMYD), which is acquiring Genius Sports Group, closed 0.65 per cent lower at $18.42 per share.

