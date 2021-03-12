Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Mimy

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has signed a deal to provide its real-time engagement platform to soon-to-launch betting operator Mimy.

Mimy offers players the chance to predict the outcome of any event, or create their own public or private events to bet on, differentiating itself from other betting platforms as all winnings are taken from a prize pool made up of the total bets.

The operator will use the Fast Track platform to manage their player engagement, and using real-time data feed to inform detailed segmentation.

“We are really excited about our upcoming full launch of the brand,” said Mimy product manager Yana Halitska. “When looking for a player engagement solution, we needed a product that would help us with a solid level of automation, enabling us to scale our CRM output intelligently. We found this with Fast Track.”

Fast Track co-founder Christopher Hirst said: “As an operator, Mimy is looking at betting in a completely new way. Their approach presents some really interesting opportunities for player engagement and we are looking forward to working with them to take advantage of these.”