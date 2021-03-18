Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

Sports data provider Stats Perform has agreed a deal to deliver official WTA tennis data to power Sportradar’s in-play tennis odds and trading services outside the United States.

The deal will allow Sportradar’s sports betting customers with a Stats Perform WTA data licence to access in-play WTA tennis odds, powered by Stats Perform’s new scout-collected detailed data or the umpire data feed.

Stats Perform secured the exclusive official WTA data rights last November in a breakthrough six-year deal, simultaneously expanding its Watch&Bet video streaming service to cover every match on the women’s tennis tour for the first time.

“Our ground-breaking approach to collecting and distributing high quality official WTA data as part of our exclusive agreement is not only broadening the appeal and accessibility for fans and bettors, but also making it more accessible to them. Our progressive deal with Sportradar exemplifies this,” said Stats Perform chief betting officer Andrew Ashenden.

Sportradar managing director sports content and partnerships David Lampitt commented: “This deal delivers a great enhancement to our extensive portfolio of tennis content. But more than that, it demonstrates what can be achieved through a constructive and innovative commercial approach, even between fierce competitors.

“Collaborating with Stats Perform in this way improves our Live Odds and Managed Trading Services for WTA events and represents a significant development for the industry more broadly.”