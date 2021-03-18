This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

18th March 2021 8:28 am GMT
Tennis

Sports data provider Stats Perform has agreed a deal to deliver official WTA tennis data to power Sportradar’s in-play tennis odds and trading services outside the United States.

The deal will allow Sportradar’s sports betting customers with a Stats Perform WTA data licence to access in-play WTA tennis odds, powered by Stats Perform’s new scout-collected detailed data or the umpire data feed.

Stats Perform secured the exclusive official WTA data rights last November in a breakthrough six-year deal, simultaneously expanding its Watch&Bet video streaming service to cover every match on the women’s tennis tour for the first time.

“Our ground-breaking approach to collecting and distributing high quality official WTA data as part of our exclusive agreement is not only broadening the appeal and accessibility for fans and bettors, but also making it more accessible to them. Our progressive deal with Sportradar exemplifies this,” said Stats Perform chief betting officer Andrew Ashenden.

Sportradar managing director sports content and partnerships David Lampitt commented: “This deal delivers a great enhancement to our extensive portfolio of tennis content. But more than that, it demonstrates what can be achieved through a constructive and innovative commercial approach, even between fierce competitors.

“Collaborating with Stats Perform in this way improves our Live Odds and Managed Trading Services for WTA events and represents a significant development for the industry more broadly.”

Related Tags
Sportradar Sports Betting Sports Data Stats Perform Tennis WTA
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

Sporting Solutions signs in-play pricing deal with Stats Perform

Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Stats Perform expands fan engagement platform with Thuuz Sports

New Zealand Cricket selects Stats Perform as official data partner

Stats Perform agrees GVC deal for women’s tennis sports data

IBIA establishes new sports data standards process

LigaPro names Stats Perform as exclusive data and integrity partner

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Stats Perform seals data and streaming deal with Australian basketball

Stats Perform secures Cricket South Africa data partnership

DraftKings extends Stats Perform data deal for fantasy sports

Stats Perform secures official betting data rights to United Soccer League

Stats Perform partners Football DataCo for player data rights

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games