Gaming Intelligence
Bally’s Corporation seals MLB sports betting partnership

19th March 2021 9:18 am GMT

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has been designated as an authorised gaming operator of Major League Baseball (MLB).

The multi-year agreement provides Bally's with access to official MLB league and team data, marks and logos for use across its growing portfolio of sports betting products.

Bally's will include these assets in content that it is creating for MLB fans, which will be integrated into live MLB game coverage across 19 regional sports networks in the US.

“The agreement between Bally's and MLB offers exciting benefits for baseball fans nationwide,” said Bally's Corporation president and CEO George Papanier. “We are honored to have the opportunity to put the Bally's stamp on America's national pastime and look forward to providing an innovative and engaging sports betting experience. We can't wait for the season to begin.”

The deal represents Bally's third sports betting agreement with a professional sports league following previously announced agreements with the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association.

MLB Opening Day is slated for 1 April, with all 30 clubs scheduled to play throughout the day.

“As we prepare for the start of the 2021 season, working with Bally's will present our fans with yet another unique avenue to engage with baseball,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, gaming and new business ventures. “Bally's knows how to provide added entertainment for sports fans across the country, so we look forward to collaborating on new ways of engaging fans around our games.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NSQ:BALY) closed 6.63 per cent lower at $67.34 per share in New York Thursday.

