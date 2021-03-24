This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games powers NJ mobile sportsbook for Golden Nugget

24th March 2021 10:01 am GMT
Scientific Games

Gaming supplier Scientific Games has launched a new mobile sportsbook for Golden Nugget Online Gaming in New Jersey.

Following the migration to Scientific Games’ sports betting technology, Golden Nugget customers will now able to benefit from the supplier’s OpenSports product suite and managed trading services from Don Best Sports.

The mobile sportsbook launch follows the launch last month of Golden Nugget’s Scientific Games-powered online casino and sports betting platform in Michigan, with the operator also set to launch Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform in Pennsylvania.

“Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform has a well-deserved reputation for being robust and scalable and our initial experience in Michigan, amid a very busy sporting period, has been positive,” said Golden Nugget Online Gaming president Thomas Winter.

“As we expand together across the US, we are delighted to enter the next phase of our partnership in New Jersey, where players will be able to enjoy an upgraded betting experience and advanced product features such as Bet Builder, Parlay Boosts, Daily Enhanced Odds (Golden Lines, Notorious Vig), Quick Parlays, Same-Game Parlays, Cash Out and promotions such as Next Bet On Us.”

SG Digital senior vice preisdent and US general manager Cathryn Lai said: “Golden Nugget’s launch in New Jersey represents an exciting and important milestone in a partnership that we believe will flourish right across the US moving forward. It serves as a testament to the power of OpenSports, which is ready to take the player offering in the Garden State to new heights.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed down by 3.81 per cent at $42.42 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NSQ:GNOG) closed 3.73 per cent lower at $16.01 per share.

