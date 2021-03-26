This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar partners Chinese basketball league

26th March 2021 7:40 am GMT
Sportradar

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has signed a multi-year global partnership with the CBA League, the first-tier professional men's basketball league in China.

The deal will see Sportradar distribute the league's regular-season games, postseason games, and All-Star game to broadcasters, streaming and OTT platforms in territories outside of greater China.

It also gives fans access to short-form video content, in addition to full game coverage throughout the season.

“Chinese Basketball has been a traditional powerhouse in the international arena, and we are excited to be a part of expanding the reach of the top tier CBA to markets across the globe,” said Sportradar head of global strategic partnerships Steve Byrd. “Our data-driven approach and experience are what sets us apart in delivering the goal that leagues such as the CBA want, and we are excited to be partnering with them to deliver that.”

A spokesperson for the CBA League said: “We are delighted to partner with Sportradar and believe this partnership will provide enriched possibilities and further awareness for CBA League, given their extensive experience and recent track record.

“By building up opportunities globally in this long-term partnership, we look forward to developing the continued growth of the CBA League and reaching out to new audiences around the world.”

