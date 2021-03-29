This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BtoBet approved to launch sportsbook platform in the UK

29th March 2021 9:50 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has been granted approval to launch its sportsbook platform in the United Kingdom.

The certification will allow the sportsbook provider to offer UK licensed operators its player-centric technology and features, having already been approved in a number of Latin American and African jurisdictions including Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal and Ghana, among others.

“We are enthused that we have been certified in the United Kingdom and are now able to start operations there,” said BtoBet chief operating officer Dima Reiderman. “Our aim is to expand our footprint in regulated markets, with particular emphasis on the European front, so that more operators in these markets have the possibility to offer our bespoke betting experience to their players.

“Our cutting-edge features will allow operators to offer their players a brand-new experience. I am positive that our sportsbook platform will be met with long-term market success. The United Kingdom is an extremely competitive landscape and we are ready to be part of it.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading up 4.32 per cent at SEK58.00 per share in Stockholm following the announcement Monday.

