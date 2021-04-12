BtoBet signs UK sportsbook deal with Small Screen Casinos

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has signed a deal to provide its sportsbook platform to UK-facing operator Small Screen Casinos.

The deal marks the first sportsbook deal for BtoBet since it was granted licence approval by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

Under the agreement, BtoBet will provide its sportsbook technology to Small Screen Casinos, which currently operates The Phone Casino brand across multiple jurisdictions including the UK, Ireland and Ghana.

“BtoBet has an accomplished record in providing flexible and scalable sportsbetting solutions in diverse market requirements,” said Small Screen Casino co-founder Taj Ratta. “I am positive that this partnership will deliver engaging and enjoyable sports betting experiences for all our players across the entire breadth of our brand’s presence in different markets.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “We look forward to helping meet Small Screen Casinos’ target to grow in various jurisdictions through the sports vertical. BtoBet’s high-performance sports betting technology will be key to Small Screen Casinos as they seek to deliver an optimal player-centric betting experience.

“This agreement underlines BtoBet’s ability to configure its technology to meet the needs of any operator and regulated market.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading up 0.66 per cent at SEK61.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning