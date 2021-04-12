This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

BtoBet signs UK sportsbook deal with Small Screen Casinos

12th April 2021 9:42 am GMT

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has signed a deal to provide its sportsbook platform to UK-facing operator Small Screen Casinos.

The deal marks the first sportsbook deal for BtoBet since it was granted licence approval by Britain’s Gambling Commission.

Under the agreement, BtoBet will provide its sportsbook technology to Small Screen Casinos, which currently operates The Phone Casino brand across multiple jurisdictions including the UK, Ireland and Ghana.

“BtoBet has an accomplished record in providing flexible and scalable sportsbetting solutions in diverse market requirements,” said Small Screen Casino co-founder Taj Ratta. “I am positive that this partnership will deliver engaging and enjoyable sports betting experiences for all our players across the entire breadth of our brand’s presence in different markets.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “We look forward to helping meet Small Screen Casinos’ target to grow in various jurisdictions through the sports vertical. BtoBet’s high-performance sports betting technology will be key to Small Screen Casinos as they seek to deliver an optimal player-centric betting experience.

“This agreement underlines BtoBet’s ability to configure its technology to meet the needs of any operator and regulated market.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading up 0.66 per cent at SEK61.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning

Related Tags
Aspire Global BtoBet Small Screen Casinos Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

BtoBet approved to launch sportsbook platform in the UK

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

BtoBet expands Nigeria presence with Frapapa deal

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Global aspirations becoming a reality at Aspire Global

Record Q4 for Aspire Global as new acquisitions drive B2B growth

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

BtoBet appoints MD and new chief operating officer

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

BtoBet adds Wazibet to African client roster

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Aspire Global’s Btobet to power William Hill in Colombia

BtoBet to power BetXperience retail and online sportsbook in Nigeria

BtoBet to power Oat Gaming’s online launch in Nigeria

Aspire Global brings in new chief business development officer

Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global