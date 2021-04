New York-listed DraftKings has expanded its partnership with the PGA Tour to gain market access to Arizona for retail and mobile sports betting.

The agreement follows the Arizona Legislature’s recent passage of HB2772, which would authorize fantasy sports and sports betting in the state, pending action from Governor Doug Ducey.

The expanded partnership will see the PGA Tour and DraftKings launch a retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale, home of two championship courses and host of the Waste [...]