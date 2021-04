The National Football League has signed up its first US sportsbook partners through deals with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel.

The multi-year agreements give the three partners exclusive access to NFL marks within the sports betting category across retail and online, as well as engagement with fans through NFL-themed free-to-play games.

The three sports betting providers will also be allowed to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the NFL App.

DraftKings [...]