Highlight Games debuts virtual sports in Turkey with Sisal Sans

London-based developer Highlight Games has secured a deal to launch its virtual sports games in Turkey with National Lottery operator Sisal Sans.

Highlight Games will provide a Turkish League football variant of its Soccerbet game to the National Lottery operator under the Serbest Vurus Pro brand, featuring real and exclusive archive footage for use across Sisal Sans’ 650 retail venues.

The game will be rolled out to 2,000 venues by the end of the second quarter, with English and Italian football variants of Soccerbet, as well as NBA Last 60, to be introduced later in the year.

“Highlight Games is proud to announce this transformative deal and to lead the way into Turkish National Lottery retail venues,” said Highlight Games co-CEO Steven Holmes. “We have built strong business relationships in Turkey over the past two years, and the fruition of this partnership with Sisal Sans is an exciting result.

“This deal signals a first for legal virtual sports on the Turkish mainland, built on the strength of performance of Highlight’s games in Sisal venues in Italy and Morocco and the differentiated product we can offer which is specifically tailored to the market with archive Turkish League football footage. I am confident that our lead football product will replicate the success of our Italian Serie A game in Italy, and I look forward to working with our partners in Turkey to bring additional products to market in the near future.”

Sisal Sans CEO Selim Ergün added: “Sisal Sans is delighted to be partnering with Highlight Games to bring its unique portfolio of content to Turkish retail venues. Video virtual sports engage players like no other product in the virtual sports space and we are confident that our players in Turkey will respond to these games as they have in our Italian and Moroccan venues.”