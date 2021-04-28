This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Unibet launches Watch&Bet live streaming player

28th April 2021 9:39 am GMT
Unibet

Stockholm-listed online betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has launched a new bet-overlay live streaming service for its Unibet brand.

Initially available on Unibet’s iOS sports betting app, the new Watch&Bet feature will enable Unibet customers to place bets while watching the sports streams through a live-odds overlay.

The product will be available in most of Unibet’s European markets, initially on the two biggest in-play sports, football and tennis.

“The new streaming player will take the customer experience to a whole new level,” said Kindred Group chief product officer Erik Bäcklund. “Easily explained with three words - Fast, Easy and Fun.

“Fast, because it enables our customers to see the action and react to it instantly. Easy, because the design is clever and intuitive. Fun, because this is a whole new way of enjoying the live sports watching and betting experience.”

Unibet currently offers customers access to over 85,000 live streamed sports events and 100,000 racing events from around the world each year.

“Through thorough customer feedback capturing and innovative internal workshops, we dreamt up a grand vision of how we can transform the in-play betting experience and with this new Watch&Bet player we are one step closer towards that dream,” Bäcklund added.

“But we are far from done, this is the foundation, to which numerous building blocks will be added and we are all really excited over the upcoming releases for our sports betting customers.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading 7.16 per cent lower at SEK152.25 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning following the release of its Q1 trading update.

