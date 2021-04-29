This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

FanDuel extends Scientific Games partnership to Illinois and Indiana

29th April 2021 11:27 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook
Playtech

New York-listed Scientific Games has expanded its partnership with FanDuel to four US states after powering the operator’s sportsbook launch in Illinois and Indiana.

The dual rollout follows on from earlier launches with FanDuel in Colorado and West Virginia, cementing a 20-year relationship between Scientific Games and FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment.

The partnership brings the number of states that FanDuel is live with Scientific Games’ OpenSports technology to four, with a further six launches planned over the coming months.

“World class operators like FanDuel need sports technology partners like Scientific Games,” said Jordan Levin, group CEO of SG Digital. “We have a long and successful partnership with Flutter and it’s exciting to see our leading sports betting technology go live in more states with their iconic FanDuel brand.

“Providing them with renowned platform stability and scalability gives them a rock-solid foundation to maximise player engagement and market share.”

OpenSports is also a key component of Flutter Entertainment’s global sports brands that include Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power in Europe, and Sportsbet in Australia.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed higher by 4.96 per cent at $59.06 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading marginally lower by 0.60 per cent at 15,675.00 pence in London Thursday following the release of its Q1 trading update.

Related Tags
FanDuel Flutter Entertainment Illinois Indiana OpenSports Scientific Games Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Flutter Entertainment benefits from strong online growth in Q1

Tennessee sports market grows to $205.9m in March

Virginia set for record March as Q1 sports betting wagers reach $628.7m

BetMGM takes lead in Michigan’s online betting and gaming market

Pennsylvania tops $1bn in betting and gaming revenue in Q1 2021

NFL signs sports betting partnerships with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

Rush Street Interactive president on a remarkable year

FanDuel dominates in record month for Iowa sportsbooks

Record month for West Virginia sports betting and iGaming

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Fox files suit against Flutter Entertainment in FanDuel dispute

FanDuel expands Michigan presence with new official gaming partnerships

Tennessee wagers decline to $176.3m in February

Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global