Pala Interactive expands into 6th US state with Unibet launch in Virginia

iGaming platform provider Pala Interactive has expanded its US reach with the launch of Kindred Group’s Unibet sportsbook in Virginia.

The launch is part of Pala’s multi-year licence agreement with Kindred and follows on from the successful rollout of the Kambi Sports-powered Unibet sportsbook in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Kindred was awarded a direct market access mobile sports betting permit by the Virginia Lottery last week.

“We are delighted to continue providing Kindred Group with our online gaming platform in the US marketplace and look forward to delivering for them in further states,” said Pala Interactive CEO Jim Ryan. “The Virginia launch represents the sixth US state in which Pala's online gaming platform is serving the needs of a number of the market's best operators.”

Kindred Group senior vice president Manuel Stan added: “We are thrilled to launch Unibet in Virginia and to continue to provide a safe, secure and fantastic entertainment service in our fourth US state. Pala Interactive has proven once again to be a reliable partner delivering our launch on time.”

Pala is currently licensed to provide its iGaming platform in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Colorado and Virginia, and plans to have further customer launches in Illinois, Iowa and Ontario (Canada) in the coming months.