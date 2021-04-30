Sports IQ seals US sports odds supply deal with Betclic

Vancouver-based sports odds feeds supplier Sports IQ has expanded its international reach through a new partnership with operator Betclic.

The multi-year agreement will see the supplier provide its US sports odds and automated trading products to Betclic, which will be made available to new and existing customers across Europe.

“Betclic is one of the most-respected operators in Europe and are well known for offering innovative products to their customers,” said Sports IQ CEO Omer Dor. “As our industry moves forward into this new era of fan entertainment, we are delighted to enhance Betclic’s offering with Sports IQ’s product coverage. I believe it is a testament to the growing popularity of US sports on a global footprint.”

Betclic head of sports betting Martin Houdbine added: “Betclic’s mission is to provide the best technology to bet and the greatest experience to our customers, to continuously enhance their passion for sports. Partnering with Sports IQ and its innovative solutions will help us offer an unrivalled range of odds and services in our core markets.

“And with a growing interest in US sports within Europe, we think this strategic deal can really make a difference towards our ambition of being the #1 sportsbook operator everywhere we operate.”