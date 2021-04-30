This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Relax Gaming

Sports IQ seals US sports odds supply deal with Betclic

30th April 2021 7:34 am GMT

Vancouver-based sports odds feeds supplier Sports IQ has expanded its international reach through a new partnership with operator Betclic.

The multi-year agreement will see the supplier provide its US sports odds and automated trading products to Betclic, which will be made available to new and existing customers across Europe.

“Betclic is one of the most-respected operators in Europe and are well known for offering innovative products to their customers,” said Sports IQ CEO Omer Dor. “As our industry moves forward into this new era of fan entertainment, we are delighted to enhance Betclic’s offering with Sports IQ’s product coverage. I believe it is a testament to the growing popularity of US sports on a global footprint.”

Betclic head of sports betting Martin Houdbine added: “Betclic’s mission is to provide the best technology to bet and the greatest experience to our customers, to continuously enhance their passion for sports. Partnering with Sports IQ and its innovative solutions will help us offer an unrivalled range of odds and services in our core markets.

“And with a growing interest in US sports within Europe, we think this strategic deal can really make a difference towards our ambition of being the #1 sportsbook operator everywhere we operate.”

Related Tags
Betclic Sports Betting Sports IQ United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Genius Sports sees 2020 revenue grow to $149.7m

MGM Resorts first quarter revenue down 27% at $1.6bn

Oregon Lottery generates $88.6m in Q1 sports betting handle

CDI’s TwinSpires goes online in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado

IOC to launch inaugural Olympic-themed virtual sports series

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Highlight Games debuts virtual sports in Turkey with Sisal Sans

BetMGM enjoys strong first quarter as revenue soars to $163m

Gisele Bündchen joins DraftKings as special advisor for ESG initiatives

RSI strengthens investor relations with newly created role

Genius Sports set for New York Stock Exchange debut

DraftKings enters MMA with Professional Fighters League

EveryMatrix brings in Staffan Cnattingius to head up Latin America expansion

GIQ Finance: Affiliates to focus on paid media and M&A

BTObet
Greentube
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Relax Gaming