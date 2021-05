New York-listed Caesars Entertainment is bringing its mobile sports betting offering to Arizona through a new partnership with MLB’s Arizona Diamondbacks.

Caesars will serve as the exclusive sports betting and daily fantasy sports partner of the D-backs, allowing the operator to also launch mobile sports betting in the state, alongside a new retail sportsbook and bar concept that will be built on the plaza adjacent to the team's Chase Field home stadium.

The partnership follows the recent [...]