This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Genius Sports signs data deal for new basketball league

20th May 2021 8:59 am GMT

New York-listed Genius Sports has become the official sports data partner of the newly established Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The company will provide BAL with its FIBA LiveStats data collection tool to capture play-by-play courtside statistics at every game, including shot, foul and turnover locations to highlight the league’s top performers and provide real-time updates for fans to follow the live action.

This data will be used across BAL’s website, live broadcasts, media partnerships and in-arena scoreboards and adds to Genius Sports existing long-term data technology partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and its more than 200-member leagues and federations worldwide.

“The BAL will showcase and develop the most exciting basketball talent from across Africa and we’re very proud that our statistics technology will be at the heart of this new competition,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “For more than 15 years, we have worked closely with FIBA to drive the development of world basketball and we’re thrilled to be working alongside the BAL to extend the sport’s reach and profile.”

The BAL is a pan-African partnership between the NBA and FIBA featuring 12 of the best club teams from across Africa, including champions from domestic national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd. (NYS:GENI) closed 0.67 per cent higher at $19.57 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Basketball Basketball Africa League FIBA Genius Sports Sports Data
Related Videos
Related Articles

Genius Sports agrees $200m acquisition of Second Spectrum

Gaming Innovation Group first quarter revenue climbs 64%

Genius Sports acquires free-to-play games provider FanHub

Genius Sports sees 2020 revenue grow to $149.7m

Genius Sports set for New York Stock Exchange debut

Genius Sports secures official data partnership with Japan’s B.LEAGUE

Genius Sports adopts single brand ahead of NYSE listing

Genius Sports secures exclusive NFL data distribution

Genius Sports seals Peruvian football data partnership

Genius Sports appoints Rob Pietroforte to head up future M&A activity

Genius Sports appoints David Levy as chairman

Genius Sports signs Major League Rugby sports data partnership

Genius Sports signs data and integrity deal with Malaysian Football League

Genius Sports to provide data and trading services to Italy’s Microgame

Genius Sports agrees multi-state data partnership with WynnBET

Scientific Games
Wazdan
G2E
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming