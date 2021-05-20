Genius Sports signs data deal for new basketball league

New York-listed Genius Sports has become the official sports data partner of the newly established Basketball Africa League (BAL).

The company will provide BAL with its FIBA LiveStats data collection tool to capture play-by-play courtside statistics at every game, including shot, foul and turnover locations to highlight the league’s top performers and provide real-time updates for fans to follow the live action.

This data will be used across BAL’s website, live broadcasts, media partnerships and in-arena scoreboards and adds to Genius Sports existing long-term data technology partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and its more than 200-member leagues and federations worldwide.

“The BAL will showcase and develop the most exciting basketball talent from across Africa and we’re very proud that our statistics technology will be at the heart of this new competition,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “For more than 15 years, we have worked closely with FIBA to drive the development of world basketball and we’re thrilled to be working alongside the BAL to extend the sport’s reach and profile.”

The BAL is a pan-African partnership between the NBA and FIBA featuring 12 of the best club teams from across Africa, including champions from domestic national leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

