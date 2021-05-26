This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Hong Kong Jockey Club rolls out new GoalX football betting app

26th May 2021 9:09 am GMT
Football

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) has launched a new digital betting experience for its customers with the release of the GoalX football betting app.

The new mobile app provides an array of services to enhance players’ personalised journey in a single application, including information on football matches, live statistics, betting and live game streams.

Customers can log in via biometric authentication, utilise HKJC’s eWallet function and make instant fund transfers via the HKJC FPS service.

“GoalX is the new addition to our suite of customer digital experience platforms,” said HKJC executive director of customer and international business development Richard Cheung.

“It aims to address unmet customer needs in the current Classic 3-in-1 app in terms of rich and live football information, easier to make transactions as well as biometric login, eWallet and funds transfer in one application.”

Highlights of the GoalX mobile app include teams’ head-to-head records, recent form, lineups, live odds and live statistics, alongside free live-streaming of selected matches and a new simplified betting user interface.

