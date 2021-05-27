William Hill opens retail sportsbook at Washington DC’s Capital One Arena

Caesars Entertainment-owned William Hill has opened its retail sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington DC.

The launch marks the first sports betting venue to open within a US professional sports facility, with the arena home to the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the NBA’s Washington Wizards, as well as Georgetown University's men's basketball team.

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is proud to have worked with William Hill and Caesars Entertainment, a proven leader and innovator in sports betting, to provide the preeminent fan experience and serve as exemplars to the industry as first-in-class and best-in-class,” said Monumental Sports & Entertainment founder and CEO Ted Leonsis.

“Providing a data-driven, technologically-advanced environment in a beautiful, approachable space with fine dining options provided by Chef Stefanelli will further enhance the indelible memories we create nightly at Capital One Arena, and draw even more visitors to our historic downtown DC neighborhood.”

The two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability to allow fans to place wagers via the William Hill app.

More than 100 television screens adorn the sportsbook, including four positioned on all sides of a jumbotron that hangs from the ceiling in the center of the venue that is a replica of the one inside Capital One Arena.

A custom, 1,500 square-foot LED screen wraps the entire facility and offers visitors the best viewing experience for enjoying multiple games across various sports simultaneously.

"With more than 100 televisions, nearly 20 betting windows and a dozen kiosks in the space as well as access to the William Hill mobile app, our guests will enjoy a great gameday watching the Capitals or Wizards at home or wagering on their favorite teams during any game,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.43 per cent lower at $106.60 per share in New York Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $109.19 per share earlier in the day.