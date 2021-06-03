This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Kambi to power Olimpo.bet sportsbook launch in Latin America

3rd June 2021 7:49 am GMT
Kambi

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has signed a long-term agreement with NG Gaming to support the launch of its Olimpo.bet brand across Latin America.

Initially targeting Peru, the multi-year partnership builds on Kambi’s established presence in the region, where the supplier is already live in Colombia and Argentina.

“This is an important strategic partnership for Kambi as we continue to expand our footprint in Latin America's growing sports betting market,” said Kambi CEO and co-founder Kristian Nylén. “The ambition shown by NG Gaming to be among the leaders in sports betting matches our own, and we are excited at the prospect of Olimpo.bet going live in time for the Copa América.”

A spokesperson for NG Gaming said: “We are delighted to partner with Kambi to launch our new disruptive brand. It quickly became clear Kambi was the only partner we could trust to support us with our ambitious time-to-market strategy and future expansion across the South American continent.

“Furthermore, Kambi’s flexible technology, alongside its proven risk management and price differentiation capabilities, will give Olimpo.bet a platform on which to outcompete the market.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) closed 0.37 per cent lower at SEK429.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday.

