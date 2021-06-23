Genius Sports seals Argentine Football Association data and streaming deal

New York-listed Genius Sports has agreed a deal to serve as the official data and streaming partner of the Argentine Football Association (AFA).

The partnership grants Genius Sports the exclusive rights to capture and distribute official AFA data and live video broadcasts for the regulated betting industry, including the Primera División to Primera D, domestic cup competitions and the men's, women's and Olympic national teams

The supplier has also been granted official data distribution rights for media across all AFA competitions, enabling brands, publishers and advertisers to utilise its suite of personalized advertising, content and fan-messaging solutions.

“The Argentine Football Association is one of the most respected and prestigious organizations in world soccer," said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. "Being selected by them for such a vital partnership that combines our expertise across live data, streaming, production and media is a huge honour and further validation of Genius Sports’ outstanding credentials and strategy.”

To help grow Argentinian football’s global reach, Genius Sports will install cutting-edge GeniusLive+ cameras at over 100 venues, capturing broadcast-quality streams that will power AFA’s OTT platform. Genius Sports will work in partnership with Pixellot and Argentinian company La Corte on the production of all GeniusLive+ events, enabling the AFA to live stream over 2,000 new games from eight competitions per season.

“As a leading global soccer federation, one of AFA’s key objectives is to generate new revenue streams by unlocking the value of its digital assets through new strategic partnerships," said AFA president Claudio Tapia. “As part of this process, we are extending the reach of our brand across new markets and growing our corporate partnerships.

"We are convinced that this partnership will be critical to expanding the visibility of Argentine soccer across the world and also opens up a range of new commercial possibilities.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) gained 4.58 per cent to close at $18.26 per share in New York Tuesday.