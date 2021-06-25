This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sportradar launches industry-first product emBET

25th June 2021 9:40 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has launched emBET as an industry-first product that integrates live betting content into OTT streaming in real-time.

emBET combines Sportradar's strength in data, odds, insights and advertising into one product, informing players of the latest betting information and allowing them to place wagers with operators during the live competition they are watching.

Developed in partnership with LiveLike, emBET transforms broadcasters’ direct-to-consumer channels into revenue generating platforms by optimizing the integration of betting operator partnerships, allowing them to directly benefit from the growing US sports betting market.

emBET also promotes additional wagering opportunities and more effective customer acquisition and retention for betting companies who are featured within the application.

“With audience consumption habits shifting dramatically, it’s more important than ever to create a dynamic viewing experience built on rich data and featuring compelling content,” said Sportradar US CEO Arne Rees. “Doing so eliminates the need for fans to turn to second screens or competing channels, while also bringing in new streams of revenue.

“As a global supplier of sports betting services and with more than 15 years’ experience in OTT, Sportradar has the technology and expertise to deliver a significant product to help broadcasters and rights holders maximize the sports betting opportunity in the US.”

