PointsBet partners with NFL legend Drew Brees

Sportsbook operator PointsBet has signed NFL all-time great and future hall of famer Drew Brees as a brand ambassador.

Brees will become a PointsBet shareholder under the multi-year agreement and will develop and star in original content, leading watch parties and steering marketing and promotional concepts for PointsBet.

He will also transition from his role as a signal caller to a broadcasting career with NBC sports, PointsBet’s official sports betting media partner.

“Today is a massive day for our company as we welcome Drew Brees into the PointsBet family,” said PointsBet USA chief executive Johnny Aitken. “Drew is renowned for his tireless work ethic and achieved great success in his career regardless of the obstacles in front of him, possessing the scrappy, well-prepared challenger, win-at-all-costs mentality that embodies PointsBet's DNA.

“We look forward to collaborating for years to come and integrating Drew across our portfolio to complement PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space.”

Brees said of his new role: “I am excited to team up with PointsBet, a leader in the future of sports entertainment built off elite technology. Sports betting is growing across the country and will positively impact sports engagement, and I am proud to be at the forefront alongside PointsBet and NBC Sports.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 1.04 per cent lower at AUD$12.33 per share in Sydney Thursday.