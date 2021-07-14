This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Stats Perform agrees new data collection deal with English cricket

14th July 2021 6:29 am GMT
Stats Perform
OpenBet

Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has secured a four-year extension to its exclusive data collection agreement with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The deal will see Stats Perform continue to collect and manage data for all home England international matches (men and women), county championship games, as well as the Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast and the inaugural The Hundred competition later this year.

“We are delighted to renew terms with the ECB extending our partnership, meaning that we have been working together for over a decade,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice.  “We are excited about extending the use of our professional analytics services to the ECB network of cricket coaches and players and hope it can play a small part in the continued development of cricket in England and Wales.

"We are looking forward to working with the ECB on their data syndication strategy and are delighted to have the opportunity to commercialise their data leveraging our advantage of the OPTA cricket brand and the trust that carries in the market.” 

ECB chief commercial officer Tony Singh commented: “I’m really pleased to be continuing and expanding our partnership with Stats Perform. Giving our media and technology partners the highest quality data helps bring matches to life for fans whenever they are as well as helping our coaching teams with their player analysis. We can now extend these benefits to the First Class Counties and The Hundred teams as well, ensuring they’re all equipped with the very best data to drive performance and engagement.”

Related Tags
Cricket Sports Betting Sports Data Stats Perform United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Stats Perform secures Cricket West Indies distribution rights

Stats Perform signs Moldovan football integrity deal

Genius Sports signs data deal for new basketball league

Stats Perform and Sportradar team up for WTA in-play tennis services

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

Sporting Solutions signs in-play pricing deal with Stats Perform

Genius Sports secures German tennis and beach soccer data rights

Stats Perform expands fan engagement platform with Thuuz Sports

New Zealand Cricket selects Stats Perform as official data partner

Stats Perform agrees GVC deal for women’s tennis sports data

IBIA establishes new sports data standards process

LigaPro names Stats Perform as exclusive data and integrity partner

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Stats Perform seals data and streaming deal with Australian basketball

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution