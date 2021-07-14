Stats Perform agrees new data collection deal with English cricket

Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has secured a four-year extension to its exclusive data collection agreement with The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The deal will see Stats Perform continue to collect and manage data for all home England international matches (men and women), county championship games, as well as the Royal London One-Day Cup, Vitality T20 Blast and the inaugural The Hundred competition later this year.

“We are delighted to renew terms with the ECB extending our partnership, meaning that we have been working together for over a decade,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “We are excited about extending the use of our professional analytics services to the ECB network of cricket coaches and players and hope it can play a small part in the continued development of cricket in England and Wales.

"We are looking forward to working with the ECB on their data syndication strategy and are delighted to have the opportunity to commercialise their data leveraging our advantage of the OPTA cricket brand and the trust that carries in the market.”

ECB chief commercial officer Tony Singh commented: “I’m really pleased to be continuing and expanding our partnership with Stats Perform. Giving our media and technology partners the highest quality data helps bring matches to life for fans whenever they are as well as helping our coaching teams with their player analysis. We can now extend these benefits to the First Class Counties and The Hundred teams as well, ensuring they’re all equipped with the very best data to drive performance and engagement.”