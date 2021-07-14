This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming1 powers third sportsbook in Belgium with Blitz launch

14th July 2021 10:24 am GMT
OpenBet

Gaming technology supplier Gaming1 is powering a new online sportsbook in Belgium for licensed operator Blitz.be.

Gaming1 has overhauled Blitz’s trading, risk management and fraud prevention measures as part of the integration, which marks the supplier's third sportsbook platform launch in Belgium and ninth across the world.

“We’re delighted that our unique sports betting product has integrated with another top Belgian operator in Blitz, which will enthusiastically welcome a solution that has proved a key calling card for sportsbooks in that market and beyond,” said Gaming1 chief operating officer Sylvain Boniver.

“Last year was challenging for everyone, but Gaming1 is pleased to have gone from strength to strength in the period since with crucial strategic agreements such as this one.”

Blitz CEO Peter Spiler added: “We are thrilled to have gained access to Gaming1’s cutting-edge sports betting solution, the latest step in a commercial relationship which has proved mutually beneficial over the long-term.

“We’ve been really impressed with how our valued partner has come through such a tough year, and have no doubt that this latest integration will help us continue attracting a varied range of different players.”

The Belgian launch follows last week's announcement of a joint venture partnership between Gaming1 and Delaware North for the North American sports betting and iGaming market.

