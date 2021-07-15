This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games now powering FanDuel sportsbook in ten US states

15th July 2021 8:19 am GMT
OpenBet

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has completed the roll out of its OpenSports technology for Flutter Entertainment's FanDuel brand in ten US states.

The operator's sportsbook offering has recently been upgraded in Iowa, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia, with OpenSports set to power FanDuel’s entry into additional newly regulated US markets in the coming months.

“We couldn’t be prouder to have OpenSports live across ten states with one of the industry’s biggest names, FanDuel,” said SG Digital CEO Jordan Levin. “It’s a real testament to our technology that FanDuel has entrusted us as a valued partner in multiple markets.

“Platform stability and scalability is of huge importance to the world’s biggest operators and OpenSports remains the only option in the marketplace to truly achieve this. We’re excited to embark on the next phase of our journey with FanDuel and deliver on our mission to deliver unmissable betting experiences.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.24 per cent lower at $68.07 per share in New York Wednesday.

