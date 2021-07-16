fuboTV to offer sports betting in Pennsylvania with The Cordish Companies

Sports-focused live streaming platform fuboTV has secured access to Pennsylvania’s regulated sports betting market through a partnership with The Cordish Companies.

The partnership with the owner and operator of Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh will allow fuboTV to offer mobile sports betting in Pennsylvania, subject to regulatory approval of the Fubo Sportsbook.

“Entering Pennsylvania, one of the largest sports betting and iGaming markets in the U.S., is a significant accomplishment for our forthcoming Fubo Sportsbook which, in this market, can also include mobile casino games,” said Scott Butera, president of Fubo Gaming. “We are also excited to be partnering with Cordish who has been a leader in gaming and sports entertainment for decades.”

The Fubo Sportsbook will integrate gaming with live sports to allow players to place bets while watching a game, with the sportsbook expected to begin rolling out state-by-state in the fourth quarter 2021.

“Our agreement with The Cordish Companies will bring Fubo Sportsbook to consumers in Pennsylvania, expanding our sportsbook’s reach to at least four states,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV. “With our sportsbook, we’re looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports entertainment experience that combines live streaming and wagering.”

Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group, added: “Partnering with Fubo Gaming to bring our guests this exciting, integrated mobile sports betting option is the natural evolution of our Live! Casino brands in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are both iconic sports cities that are deserving of best-in-class sports betting platforms, so we look forward to working with Fubo Gaming on this new endeavor.”

The market access agreement in Pennsylvania adds to fuboTV’s existing market access deals with Caesars Entertainment in New Jersey and Indiana, and Casino Queen in Iowa.

Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) closed marginally lower at $25.69 per share in New York Thursday, and were trading 5.57 per cent higher in after-hour trading.