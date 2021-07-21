This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
IGT expands Colorado presence with Ute Mountain Casino deal

21st July 2021 8:45 am GMT
New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has agreed a deal to provide its sports betting solution to Ute Mountain Casino Hotel in Colorado.

The multi-year agreement will see IGT deploy its PlaySports platform at the tribal gaming facility alongside self-service kiosks.

“IGT is honored to help Ute Mountain Casino grow its PlaySports-powered sports betting enterprise from the ground up,” said IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago. “Our experienced trading team will ensure Ute Mountain Casino maximizes the full potential of the PlaySports platform's integrated Player Account Management module and create compelling offers and promotions that will help build player loyalty and drive growth.

"IGT PlaySports has been processing sports wagers in Colorado since the first day of legalized sports betting in the State and we look forward to extending that momentum with Ute Mountain Casino."

Ute Mountain Casino general manager Rick Scheer added: “Ute Mountain Casino has big plans for our sportsbooks scheduled to open end of August and we are confident that IGT's PlaySports technology and experienced trading team will help us bring a new level of entertainment to our valued Mountain Rewards players.

 "IGT has been a trusted partner of Ute Mountain Casino for many years and we are excited to expand our relationship and differentiate our casino with the introduction of sports betting and personalized betting offers."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) gained 2.43 per cent to close at $19.40 per share in New York Tuesday.

