Luckbox enters strategic partnership with BtoBet

Real Luck Group has partnered with Aspire Global to overhaul its betting and gaming technology platform.

Aspire Global's BtoBet will provide its sportbook platform to Luckbox alongside a wide selection of online casino games, and will support the migration of players onto the new platform.

“BtoBet’s industry-leading sportsbook solutions are key to building and improving the Luckbox product and betting offer by allowing customers to bet on traditional and an extended range esports events,” said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander. “Additionally, BtoBet’s casino offering adds a proven vertical for increasing the lifetime value of players and one in which myself and the team have a proven track record of success.”

"The integration of BtoBet's flexible platform is a fundamental part of our growth strategy and the underpinning of the differentiation that will set us apart going forward," Rosander added. "This key part of our growth strategy cannot be overemphasized and properly positions us to become the #1 esports betting destination."

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon said: “This partnership is yet another proof point of the strengths of BtoBet's leading sports solution. We are excited to partner with Luckbox and to support it in its migration from its previous sportsbook provider. We look forward to supporting Luckbox in further strengthening its position as a leading, global iGaming company."

Luckbox has operated on EveryMatrix's sportsbook platform since 2019.