Penn National enters Arizona sportsbook market with expanded NASCAR deal

New York-listed gaming operator Penn National Gaming has expanded its market access deal with NASCAR to bring its Barstool Sportbook to Arizona.

The new multi-year agreement will see Barstool Sportsbook become the exclusive sportsbook of Phoenix Raceway, which is eligible to apply for a license to enter Arizona's newly regulated sports betting market.

Barstool Sportsbook will promote NASCAR odds across its properties and sports betting app, featuring unique promotions and odds boosts for fans betting in Arizona, and will be prominently featured with at-track signage and via NASCAR’s social and digital channels.

“Barstool Sportsbook has proven itself to be a market leader in the jurisdictions where it has launched due to a combination of unique offers and a leading mobile experience,” said Penn Interactive senior vice president Jon Kaplowitz. “This new partnership will allow us to engage a passionate sports fan base in Arizona while having access to a best-in-class sports entertainment facility in Phoenix Raceway.”

Barstool Sportsbook is currently live in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and set to launch in Maryland.

"Phoenix Raceway is a state-of-the-art entertainment destination that prides itself on delivering a best-in-class fan experience," said Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese. "Our partnership with Penn National Gaming and Barstool Sportsbook takes this to another level. It will help us continue our mission of redefining the way we engage fans and connect with new audiences.”

NASCAR chief digital officer Tim Clark added: “As our first authorized gaming operator, Penn National has been invested in engaging NASCAR fans since we began building our position in the sports betting space. We couldn’t be more excited to provide our partners with access to our passionate fan base in the greater Phoenix market.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed 1.58 per cent lower at $72.03 per share in New York Thursday.