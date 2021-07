New York-listed Penn National Gaming plans to introduce a Barstool-branded retail and mobile sportsbook in Maryland following the completion of its acquisition of Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Penn National entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the casino operations from Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) in December.

“Penn National is excited to re-enter the strong Maryland gaming market and to once again operate Hollywood Casino Perryville, a property we developed in 2010,” said Penn National Gaming president and [...]