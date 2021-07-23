Bally’s ramps up US sportsbook with Sportradar deal

Sports data and technology provider Sportradar has agreed a new five-year sports betting partnership with New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Bally’s Corporation.

The deal will see Sportradar provide Bally’s Interactive with access to its complete pre-match betting services, live betting services, and content solutions portfolio.

“Sportradar is proud to be working with Bally’s Interactive,” said Sportradar managing director of US betting Neale Deeley. “Given their vision and commitment to innovation, we are confident that Bally’s Interactive will continue to expand and deliver an engaging, dynamic sports betting experience to their customers.”

Last month, Bally’s Interactive beta launched its Bally Bet mobile sportsbook in Iowa, which followed its first mobile sportsbook launch in Colorado in May.

Bally’s Interactive intends to launch Bally Bet in additional markets in 2021, with subsequent launches set to occur in 2022.

“We are excited to be working with Sportradar to expand our online sports betting capabilities,” said Bally’s Corporation senior vice president of strategy and interactive Adi Dhandhania. “This partnership provides us with a comprehensive suite of betting data, which will allow us to enhance our products and content offerings. We look forward to continuing to execute on our online sports betting and interactive gaming expansion strategy.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 0.81 per cent lower at $46.52 per share in New York Thursday.