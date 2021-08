Sports betting will soon be available to players in Florida after the U.S. Department of the Interior allowed the state’s compact with the Seminole Tribe to pass.

The U.S. Department of the Interior had 45 days in which to approve or disapprove the Class III gaming compact agreed between the Seminole Tribe and the state of Florida earlier this year, with the agreement now “deemed approved” after the department took no action to approve or disapprove [...]