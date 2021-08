The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) has selected Rush Street Interactive (RSI) as its sports betting operations partner, with Sportech set to operate a number of retail locations.

The ten-year agreement will RSI serve as the exclusive sports betting system provider to the lottery across mobile, online, and retail channels, with the company also serving as the operator of the mobile and online sportsbook.

“Rush Street Interactive is a respected sports betting and gaming company that has established [...]