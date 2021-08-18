This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

FanDuel signs up as WTA’s first official gaming partner

18th August 2021 10:21 am GMT
Tennis
OpenBet

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has been named as the first authorised gaming operator of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

The new relationship brings FanDuel’s sportsbook and daily fantasy sports products directly to WTA fans in North, South, and Central America, with the operator also gaining access to WTA trademarks and official scoring data from Stats Perform.

“The WTA is pleased to welcome FanDuel as its first authorized gaming operator,” said WTA president Micky Lawler. “FanDuel is a premier destination for sports fans online and this relationship provides the building blocks for growing our fan base.

“This milestone not only delivers on the growing appetite fans have for a more personalized sporting experience, but also paves the way for us to have a proactive role in managing the responsible gambling standards and practices we wish to foster. Our top priority is providing our fans with more opportunities to engage with the sport in a fun and safe way.”  

FanDuel Group president and interim CEO Amy Howe commented: “We are incredibly proud of our commitment to supporting women in sports and are continuously looking for new ways to further raise awareness of female athletes, teams, and all women in sports.

“Aligning with the WTA - the global leader in women’s professional sports - is consistent with our overall mission to elevate the profile for talented women in sports. We are delighted to partner with such a prestigious organization.

 “Our platforms are now a destination for WTA content and highlights, which significantly enriches the sports betting experience, while continuing to expand our media and content capabilities,” added Howe.

As part of the new strategic collaboration, FanDuel will work closely with the WTA to promote safe and responsible gaming.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.29 per cent lower at 13,960.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning.

