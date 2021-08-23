Stats Perform extends data partnership with Dutch football league

Stats Perform has secured a three-year contract extension to serve as the official data partner of the Eredivisie Dutch professional football league.

The supplier will exclusively manage and collect Opta data for nine domestic competitions in the Netherlands, while the expanded agreement will see the league’s broadcast partner, ESPN, benefit from a wide range of live feeds and editorial support services to share engaging and relevant insights with fans.

Feeds incorporating advanced Opta Analytics will be delivered from every game played across the men’s Eredivisie, Eerste Division, KNVB Beker and Super Cup, in addition to live updates from the men’s third tier, Tweede Divisie, and the women’s Eredivisie and KNVB Becker competitions.

“As the official data partner of Eredivisie, we are looking forward to seeing Opta data powering the league’s entire digital ecosystem, covering men’s and women’s competitions, as well as across the official channels of the league’s broadcast partner, ESPN,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice.

“At Stats Perform we aim to empower our partners by helping them develop and evolve their coverage and through the implementation of PressBox, we are confident that we will be able to help ESPN deliver fast, compelling stories on the standout performers each week, courtesy of advanced data insights.”

Ahead of each live broadcast, ESPN’s production team will be equipped to engage viewers with a range of tools from Stats Perform’s PressBox platform.

As part of the agreement, ESPN in the Netherlands will also have access to PressBox Video, which comprises an extensive archive of raw video content, captured from press conferences and interviews, for use in broadcast.

“As another domestic campaign gets underway, I am pleased that we have extended our partnership with Stats Perform for another three seasons,” said Matthijs van Elk, head of digital at Eredivisie Media & Marketing CV.

“Opta data enables us to share a wide range of facts and stories with our audience and through the utilisation of PressBox, I am confident that we will be able to share even richer player insights with fans of Dutch football going into 2021/22.”

Last week, Stats Perform also extended its deal with Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of Italy’s Serie B media rights abroad, including exclusive live betting video rights for a further three seasons. Stats Perform has also been named as the exclusive collector and distributor of Serie B betting data from 2022-23.