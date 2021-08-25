DraftKings enhances US in-play betting with Simplebet

DraftKings is enhancing its in-play betting offering through a partnership with New York-based sports betting technology supplier Simplebet.

The multi-year deal will see Simplebet provide the DraftKings Sportsbook with in-play betting micro-markets on major US leagues such as the NFL, MLB and NBA, as well as a new suite of college football products, which are the first micro-betting products available for collegiate sports.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our real-money micro-betting products with DraftKings,” said Simplebet co-founder and CEO Chris Bevilacqua. “These types of offerings represent the next evolution of sports betting and deliver enhanced opportunities for operators and fans alike. We look forward to the successful roll-out and to showcasing the excitement that comes with micro-betting.”

Simplebet completed a $15m financing round earlier this year, bringing its total funding to $50m, with the funds used to enhance the company’s existing NFL, MLB and NBA products by adding dozens of derivative micro-markets, launching new sports, and introducing new subcategories of micro-markets such as Scripts.

“We’re excited to be working with Simplebet to change the in-game betting experience for our customers and, together, changing the way sports fans engage with their favorite sports,” said DraftKings president of global product and technology Paul Liberman.

“Through our shared commitment to delivering innovative technology, our customers are now able to take part in this unique betting and engagement experience on the DraftKings Sportsbook.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed 5.91 per cent higher at $56.47 per share in New York Tuesday.