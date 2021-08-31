Single event sports betting goes live in Canada

Canada’s provincial lottery operators launched legal single event sports betting in the country for the first time over the weekend following recent amendments to the federal Criminal Code of Canada.

Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform launched expanded sportsbooks for British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Loto-Quebec and Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) on 27 August, while FDJ Gaming Solutions is powering the new online sportsbook for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG).

“The ability to offer singles betting to players from the very first day of its availability in Canada illustrates the speed in which we can adapt to regulatory changes,” said SG Digital commercial director Marc Crean. “As the first to market, we are now well-positioned to enjoy further growth in Canada and provide our key customers BCLC, Loto-Quebec and Atlantic Lottery Corporation with a world-class sports betting experience.”

Loto-Quebec director of sports and entertainment betting Louis Beaudet said: “To be able to offer singles betting to our customers on day one of the new legislation being implemented was very important to Loto-Quebec.

“Offering these bets using Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform makes this even more special, such is the longstanding relationship we have had and we are excited to bring yet more sports betting options to our players.”

ALC manager of sports betting Scott Eagles commented: “We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time. We’re beyond excited to be offering our players a safe and regulated alternative to place single-event sports wagers.

“To be able to do this using the OpenSports platform is very special as we’ve built a strong relationship with Scientific Games and we are ready to bring the most immersive and user friendly sports betting experiences to our players.”

FDJ’s deal with OLG marks its first B2B move into the North American sports betting market, and leverages Sporting Solutions’ trading services and FDJ Gaming Solutions’ Advanced Betting Platform (ABP).

“OLG is a customer-obsessed organization focused on expanding its digital gaming offering and launching the new PROLINE+ means we can welcome more Ontario sports bettors in the space where they want to bet,” said OLG president and CEO Duncan Hannay. “Our partnership with Sporting Solutions and FDJ group allows us to deliver one of Canada’s first legal offering of single event wagering with dynamic, competitive odds, live betting and hundreds of markets across thousands of events.

“And as with all of OLG’s exciting products and services, proceeds from PROLINE+ are reinvested in provincial priorities that improve the quality of life for all Ontarians.”

Sporting Solutions CEO Andy Wright said: “We are delighted to work with OLG to launch Ontario’s first regulated online sportsbook. With the recent legalization of single-event wagering in Canada, this is the ideal time to launch PROLINE+. We are confident that our technology and sports betting expertise will bring a dynamic and compelling offering to Ontario.”

FDJ Gaming Solutions executive vice president and CEO Xavier Etienne added: “This project is a key achievement for FDJ group who has strong ambitions to develop its betting services in North America thanks to market-leading brand Sporting Solutions.

“We now have a solid foundation to grow to another level and distribute our sports betting pricing, risk management and managed services to those looking to optimize and differentiate their sportsbook.”