Sports-focused live streaming platform fuboTV has received approval to launch its online sportsbook in Iowa via its market access agreement with casino operator Casino Queen.

The approval from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC) will enable the Fubo Sportsbook to go live in the Hawkeye state during the final quarter of this year.

“As we enter the mobile sports betting market, we couldn’t be more excited to kick off this journey in Iowa,” said Fubo Gaming [...]