Stats Perform seals new Women’s Super League data deal

7th September 2021 6:43 am GMT
Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has agreed a three-year contract extension to continue as the official data provider of the FA Women’s Super League.

The agreement continues a partnership which first started eleven years ago, and will see advanced Opta Analytics insights, including metrics such as Expected Goals, Expected Assists and Defensive Coverage, being generated for every match in the women’s top flight, which kicked off over the weekend.

Opta data from Barclays FA Women’s Super League matches will also be used to power features across the league’s official digital channels, providing fans with performance insights on players in the competition.

“We are absolutely delighted to have extended our relationship with The FA, which has culminated in Stats Perform becoming the Official Data Provider of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice. “In recent years, we have seen the profile of the women’s game grow significantly and we will be on hand to deliver detailed insights, derived from AI, on the league’s standout performers.

“I am looking forward to working closely with The FA in helping them achieve their key goals in developing women’s football, both on and off the field, for the next three years.”

Stats Perform will also continue to provide ongoing support to the FA’s Performance Analysis department, providing Opta data to assist with the monitoring of England international players and their analysis of upcoming opposition.

Football Association director of marketing and commercial Kathryn Swarbrick said: “We’re delighted to be extending our long-term relationship with Stats Perform as we head into the biggest Barclays FA Women’s Super League season ever.

“The women’s game continues to make strides in the right direction and having a recognised and respected data partner is another sign of the professionalism of our game and demonstrates that we want to continue setting the bar higher.”

Football Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity Stats Perform Women's Super League
