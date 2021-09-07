bwin becomes first sports betting partner for UEFA Europa competitions

Entain’s bwin brand has signed a landmark partnership with UEFA to become an official partner of the UEFA Europa League and the newly formed UEFA Europa Conference League for the next three seasons.

The partnership will provide bwin with a prominent branding presence in both competitions, appearing on broadcast backdrops and in stadia, including on extensive perimeter advertising, as well as on the websites and social media of the two UEFA competitions.

The sponsorship rights also provide the use of content and footage from both competitions on bwin’s own platforms.

“We’re proud to be an official partner of the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League alongside other major international brands,” said Entain managing director digital Europe Stephan Heilmann. “The partnership will provide an array of exciting opportunities to enhance our offer to our customers, creating unique new experiences and content.

“It also provides bwin with a formidable platform to reach fans in regulated sports betting markets around the world, highlighting our unparalleled combination of the best product and the most responsible environment in which to bet.”

bwin will also support UEFA’s fight against match-fixing in order to maintain the integrity of the sport. This has seen the operator launch a new dedicated website, betresponsibly.info, to highlight the range of tools bwin provides to help customers stay in full control of their gaming, and promote bwin and parent company Entain’s safer gaming initiatives.

“We’re delighted to have secured bwin as the first ever official sports betting partner for one of our competitions at official partner level,” said UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. “As a brand that defines itself by being in touch with fans and their passion for football and clubs throughout Europe, bwin is a great fit for our competitions.

“The partnership with bwin allows UEFA to engage more openly with the sports betting sector, giving greater access to market intelligence and support from both a sports integrity and commercial perspective. bwin is the world leader in responsible sports betting with a rich and long-standing tradition of partnerships in football, supporting clubs, federations and competitions worldwide. Their vast experience with sponsorship activations will be an invaluable contribution for both competitions.”

Shares in Entain plc (LSE:ENT) were trading 0.59 per cent higher at 1,960.00 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.