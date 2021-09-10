This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Tipico to establish new Colorado technology hub

10th September 2021 9:34 am GMT
Sports betting operator Tipico will establish a new technology hub in Colorado to create more than 400 new jobs in the Centennial State.

Tipico currently has a 42-person office in Hoboken, New Jersey, and expects to add as many as 441 jobs in the US over the next eight years.

“We are thrilled to announce, in partnership with Governor Polis, our intention to establish a Tipico Sportsbook technology hub in Denver,” said Tipico US chief executive Adrian Vella. “From the world-class universities and collaborative technology community, down to the well documented high quality of life in the state, every metric during our nation-wide search pointed us right to Colorado.

“Now that football season is here and our sportsbook is live in the state, we’re confident that the deep pool of technology talent in Colorado will help us take the Tipico brand to the next level in the US.”

With the state regulating online sports betting in May 2020, Tipico recently launched its proprietary sports betting offering in Colorado through a partnership with Century Casinos.

“Colorado voters voted to make Colorado one of the first states to legalize sports betting and use the revenue generated to protect our way of life and precious water resources that support our outdoor recreation economy and agricultural community,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

“This move proves what we already know: Colorado is the best place to live and work and 441 new jobs will be created in Colorado thanks to this voter-driven decision.”

