Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has entered into a long-term partnership to provide official data and fan engagement solutions to Penn National Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook.

Genius Sports will provide the Barstool Sportsbook with a full suite of US sports content, including exclusive EPL, NASCAR, and NFL data feeds and dynamic content solutions.

Barstool becomes the latest US operator to partner Genius Sports as the new NFL season gets underway, alongside the likes of WynnBet, SI Sportsbook, DraftKings and Caesars.

“We are excited to be partnering with Genius Sports for official data beginning with tonight’s kickoff,” said Penn Interactive head Jon Kaplowitz. “Delivering official data to our growing, loyal audience will provide tremendous wagering opportunities for our users.

“We also look forward to reaching sports fans who may not yet have experienced the Barstool Sportsbook through access to marketing inventory on NFL digital properties from Genius Sports.”

Penn Interactive currently operates Barstool Sportsbooks across nine US states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and New Jersey.

“Our partnership with Penn Interactive will provide one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports betting brands with unique content across the whole player experience,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Barstool Sports is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, appealing to a dynamic and passionate fan base.

“With Genius’ official sports data, next-generation marketing and fan engagement solutions, we look forward to supporting Barstool Sportsbook’s US expansion.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.22 per cent higher at $22.38 per share in New York Friday.