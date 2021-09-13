This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Barstool Sportsbook partners Genius Sports

13th September 2021 10:42 am GMT
Barstool Sportsbook Ameristar
OpenBet

New York-listed sports data provider Genius Sports has entered into a long-term partnership to provide official data and fan engagement solutions to Penn National Gaming’s Barstool Sportsbook.

Genius Sports will provide the Barstool Sportsbook with a full suite of US sports content, including exclusive EPL, NASCAR, and NFL data feeds and dynamic content solutions.

Barstool becomes the latest US operator to partner Genius Sports as the new NFL season gets underway, alongside the likes of WynnBet, SI Sportsbook, DraftKings and Caesars.

“We are excited to be partnering with Genius Sports for official data beginning with tonight’s kickoff,” said Penn Interactive head Jon Kaplowitz. “Delivering official data to our growing, loyal audience will provide tremendous wagering opportunities for our users.

“We also look forward to reaching sports fans who may not yet have experienced the Barstool Sportsbook through access to marketing inventory on NFL digital properties from Genius Sports.”

Penn Interactive currently operates Barstool Sportsbooks across nine US states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois and New Jersey.

“Our partnership with Penn Interactive will provide one of the fastest-growing and most innovative sports betting brands with unique content across the whole player experience,” said Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke. “Barstool Sports is uniquely positioned in the U.S. market, appealing to a dynamic and passionate fan base.

“With Genius’ official sports data, next-generation marketing and fan engagement solutions, we look forward to supporting Barstool Sportsbook’s US expansion.”

Shares in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) closed 1.22 per cent higher at $22.38 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Barstool Sports Genius Sports NFL Penn National Gaming Sports Betting Sports Data United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

Genius Sports doubles revenue but Q2 loss soars to $464.2m

Genius Sports agrees sports data partnership with Caesars

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

DraftKings and BetMGM first to go online in Wyoming

NFL adds four more US sportsbooks as official partners

Genius Sports brings in Steve Bornstein to lead North American operations

Genius Sports acquires video marketing specialist Spirable

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Genius Sports seals new sports data supply deal with DraftKings

BCLC partners Genius Sports for official betting data and pricing

Genius Sports appoints Kim Williams-Bradley to board of directors

Genius Sports partners MEDIAPRO to aid Canadian football growth

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming