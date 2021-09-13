BetMGM goes live in South Dakota with Liv Hospitality

US sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has opened a retail sportsbook in South Dakota through its partnership with Liv Hospitality.

BetMGM accepted its first sports bet late last week as it opened retail destinations within Liv Hospitality’s Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort.

Tin Lizzie debuted a state-of-the-art BetMGM Sportsbook featuring big-screen TVs, betting windows and betting kiosks around the property, while Cadillac Jack’s features its own array of BetMGM sports betting kiosks, as well as writer’s stations for guests that prefer to place their wagers over the counter.

South Dakota marks the 16th market in which BetMGM has launched its retail or mobile sports betting offering.

Pending regulatory approval, the BetMGM mobile app will be accessible to guests within both casinos in the near future.