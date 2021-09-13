This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Pronet Gaming powers truenorth.bet in Canada

13th September 2021 10:48 am GMT
Playtech

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming is powering a new online sports betting and gaming platform for truenorth.bet in Canada.

Pronet is providing a full turnkey service to the Kahnawake-licensed operator, including micro markets on some of Canada’s niche sports, such as sprint car racing, lacrosse and Canadian boxing, sports that are not currently served by other platforms.

“As a brand, truenorth.bet is well-known for the quality of its offering and regulatory integrity and I’m pleased to say that we were able to adapt to meet those challenges in a well-established market,” said Pronet Gaming chief sales officer Colin McDonagh.

“We fought off stiff competition to secure the business, with the adaptability of our UI and UX ultimately proving pivotal in the decision-making process. As we go live, we look ahead to a long-lasting and successful relationship.”

A spokesperson for truenorth.bet added: “We’re very pleased to have launched truenorth.bet with Pronet Gaming and are confident that the quality of the user experience on the platform will be second to none.

“Their passion for the project shone through – as did the quality and flexibility of the product – and we are confident that this innovative new partnership will put us in the driving seat as the Canadian market matures.”

Related Tags
Canada Kahnawake Gaming Commission Pronet Gaming Sports Betting Tribal Gaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, High 5 Games, Slotmill and more

Gaming Intelligence Latin America Bulletin – June 2021

Pronet Gaming adds Incentive Games to platform offering

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, Greentube, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, BF Games, iSoftBet and more

Pronet Gaming agrees first lottery deal with Tenlot Group

Pronet Gaming set for horse racing debut with BetMakers

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Scientific Games, Eyecon and more

Pronet Gaming expands CRM capabilities with Optimove

GI Games Integrations: Lightning Box, Skywind, 1X2 Network and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Fast Track
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming