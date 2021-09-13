Pronet Gaming powers truenorth.bet in Canada

iGaming solutions provider Pronet Gaming is powering a new online sports betting and gaming platform for truenorth.bet in Canada.

Pronet is providing a full turnkey service to the Kahnawake-licensed operator, including micro markets on some of Canada’s niche sports, such as sprint car racing, lacrosse and Canadian boxing, sports that are not currently served by other platforms.

“As a brand, truenorth.bet is well-known for the quality of its offering and regulatory integrity and I’m pleased to say that we were able to adapt to meet those challenges in a well-established market,” said Pronet Gaming chief sales officer Colin McDonagh.

“We fought off stiff competition to secure the business, with the adaptability of our UI and UX ultimately proving pivotal in the decision-making process. As we go live, we look ahead to a long-lasting and successful relationship.”

A spokesperson for truenorth.bet added: “We’re very pleased to have launched truenorth.bet with Pronet Gaming and are confident that the quality of the user experience on the platform will be second to none.

“Their passion for the project shone through – as did the quality and flexibility of the product – and we are confident that this innovative new partnership will put us in the driving seat as the Canadian market matures.”