Comtrade Gaming signs first US platform deal with G3 Esports

17th September 2021 9:24 am GMT
Slovenian iGaming platform provider Comtrade Gaming has signed its first platform partnership deal in the United States through an agreement with G3 Esports.

The deal will see Comtrade provide its iCore gaming platform and backend technology to power G3’s new esports betting product aimed at gamers.

“When choosing partners for our forthcoming esports platform, it was critical to find organizations that understand what is required to safely and responsibly operate a regulatory-compliant platform,” said G3 Esports CEO Anthony Gaud. “Comtrade’s expertise in the online gaming industry is unmatched and we’re very excited to work with them to build a first-of-its-class offering for esports wagering.”

Comtrade Gaming chief commercial officer Steven Valentine commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to be working with G3 Esports and providing their iGaming platform. It’s very rare to find something truly new and unique in the gambling space but the proprietary esports content that G3 are creating combined with how it will engage with players is absolutely breaking new ground.”

G3 Esports was founded by Gaud, an Emmy Award-winning entrepreneur and experienced media executive, and private equity manager Jim Hammerstedt.

