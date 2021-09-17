Tonto Apache Tribe launch sportsbook in Arizona with Churchill Downs

The Tonto Apache Tribe has become the first American Indian tribe to launch a sportsbook in Arizona.

The new retail sportsbook at the tribe’s Mazatzal Hotel & Casino opened on 15 September in partnership with Churchill Downs Inc. (CDI), offering onsite sports betting on the results of professional, college and international sport and athletic events.

This was followed by the launch of mobile sports betting statewide through CDI’s TwinSpires online app on Thursday 16 September.

“Over the last several years, we have worked diligently to secure our sports wagering license and today marks a significant milestone for Tonto Apache,” said Tonto Apache chairman Calvin Johnson.

“In conjunction with our world class partner, we look forward to offering a dynamic sportsbook, supporting the local community and bringing more visitors and sports fans to the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. This opportunity will also present great opportunities and economic benefits for our people.”

Tonto Apache is one of ten tribes to have been awarded a sports betting license in Arizona under legislation signed into law by Governor Doug Ducey in April of this year.

The Arizona Department of Gaming has also awarded eight of the ten licenses available to sporting organisations and their wagering partners, with the first operators going live in the state last week.