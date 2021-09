Flutter-owned sportsbook operator FanDuel Group has secured a market access deal to enter the state of Washington through a partnership with Port Madison Enterprises.

The agreement will see FanDuel form an exclusive partnership with the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort to bring retail sports betting to the state during the final quarter of 2021.

“We are excited to partner with Port Madison Enterprises and the Suquamish Tribe to bring America's #1 Sportsbook to the state of Washington,” said [...]