New York-listed sportsbook operator DraftKings will unveil its new retail sportsbook in Connecticut today at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Players at the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation-owned casino will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods, located at the Ultimate Race Book in Rainmaker Casino, as well as at betting kiosks located across the resort.

In the coming weeks, DraftKings and Foxwoods will announce the opening of their permanent retail sportsbook, which is currently [...]